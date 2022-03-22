KRABI TEST & GO

ibis Styles Krabi Ao Nang - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
rating with
1705 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ibis Styles Krabi Ao Nang, located in Ao Nang, Krabi, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 25.7 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, ticket service, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set ibis Styles Krabi Ao Nang apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 206 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, children's playground are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, ibis Styles Krabi Ao Nang is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

Address / Map

725 Moo 2, Ao Nang - Nopparat Road, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

