KRABI TEST & GO

宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
通过
1705条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店位于甲米奥南，是旅行者的热门选择。这家 3.5 星级酒店距离机场仅 25.7 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家甲米酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安服务、每日客房清洁服务、票务服务、无障碍设施，这只是宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店区别于该市其他酒店的部分设施。走进 206 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、独立客厅、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房在一些房间里可以找到。酒店的室外游泳池、儿童游乐场是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。无论您的旅行目的是什么，宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店都是您在甲米逗留的绝佳选择。

地址/地图

725 Moo 2, Ao Nang - Nopparat Road, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

