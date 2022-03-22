宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店位于甲米奥南，是旅行者的热门选择。这家 3.5 星级酒店距离机场仅 25.7 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家甲米酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安服务、每日客房清洁服务、票务服务、无障碍设施，这只是宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店区别于该市其他酒店的部分设施。走进 206 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、独立客厅、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房在一些房间里可以找到。酒店的室外游泳池、儿童游乐场是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。无论您的旅行目的是什么，宜必思尚品甲米奥南酒店都是您在甲米逗留的绝佳选择。