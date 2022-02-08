BANGKOK TEST & GO

D&D Inn Khaosan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
rating with
5685 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Khaosan, D&D Inn is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as K.Boss Tailors, Hong Kong Tailors, Yes Boss Tailor. The facilities and services provided by D&D Inn ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, linens, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, massage, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. D&D Inn is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at D&D Inn Khaosan, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

68-70 Khaosan Road, Pranakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

