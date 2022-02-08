D&D Inn Khaosan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Khaosan, D&D Inn is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as K.Boss Tailors, Hong Kong Tailors, Yes Boss Tailor. The facilities and services provided by D&D Inn ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, linens, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, massage, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. D&D Inn is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.