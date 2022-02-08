PHUKET TEST & GO

Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
rating with
948 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+38 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This is the ideal resort to enjoy the chaos of the world famous Full Moon Party or the quiet of paradise on Koh Phangan. Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located on the tranquil Leela Beach, just a five-minute walk from Had Rin where the Full Moon Party is held every month. The resort offers a variety of accommodations from bungalows to guestrooms to suit any kind of traveler on any budget. The on-site restaurant offers Thai and international dishes, and the bar is the perfect place to enjoy some music and cocktails. Whether looking for a peaceful holiday in one of Thailand's most beautiful locations or looking to join the fun, guests will find this resort to be everything they are looking for.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

130/20 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
rating with
103 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU