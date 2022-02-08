Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

This is the ideal resort to enjoy the chaos of the world famous Full Moon Party or the quiet of paradise on Koh Phangan. Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located on the tranquil Leela Beach, just a five-minute walk from Had Rin where the Full Moon Party is held every month. The resort offers a variety of accommodations from bungalows to guestrooms to suit any kind of traveler on any budget. The on-site restaurant offers Thai and international dishes, and the bar is the perfect place to enjoy some music and cocktails. Whether looking for a peaceful holiday in one of Thailand's most beautiful locations or looking to join the fun, guests will find this resort to be everything they are looking for.

Adresse / Carte

130/20 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

