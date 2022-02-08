PHUKET TEST & GO

Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4

948レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+38 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This is the ideal resort to enjoy the chaos of the world famous Full Moon Party or the quiet of paradise on Koh Phangan. Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located on the tranquil Leela Beach, just a five-minute walk from Had Rin where the Full Moon Party is held every month. The resort offers a variety of accommodations from bungalows to guestrooms to suit any kind of traveler on any budget. The on-site restaurant offers Thai and international dishes, and the bar is the perfect place to enjoy some music and cocktails. Whether looking for a peaceful holiday in one of Thailand's most beautiful locations or looking to join the fun, guests will find this resort to be everything they are looking for.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

130/20 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

リトルパラダイスリゾート
8.5
との評価
190 レビュー
から ฿-1
パリタロッジ
8.8
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロイヤルムアンサムイヴィラズ
8.4
との評価
673 レビュー
から ฿-1
バリバナリゾートパンガン島
9.2
との評価
103 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタララサナンダパンガン島ヴィラ
9.2
との評価
333 レビュー
から ฿-1
フェアハウスヴィラズアンドスパサムイ
8.3
との評価
606 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤコパンガンリゾート＆スパ
8.9
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
との評価
241 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU