Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
Bewertung mit
948 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This is the ideal resort to enjoy the chaos of the world famous Full Moon Party or the quiet of paradise on Koh Phangan. Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located on the tranquil Leela Beach, just a five-minute walk from Had Rin where the Full Moon Party is held every month. The resort offers a variety of accommodations from bungalows to guestrooms to suit any kind of traveler on any budget. The on-site restaurant offers Thai and international dishes, and the bar is the perfect place to enjoy some music and cocktails. Whether looking for a peaceful holiday in one of Thailand's most beautiful locations or looking to join the fun, guests will find this resort to be everything they are looking for.

130/20 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

