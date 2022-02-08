PHUKET TEST & GO

Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
waardering met
948 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+38 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This is the ideal resort to enjoy the chaos of the world famous Full Moon Party or the quiet of paradise on Koh Phangan. Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located on the tranquil Leela Beach, just a five-minute walk from Had Rin where the Full Moon Party is held every month. The resort offers a variety of accommodations from bungalows to guestrooms to suit any kind of traveler on any budget. The on-site restaurant offers Thai and international dishes, and the bar is the perfect place to enjoy some music and cocktails. Whether looking for a peaceful holiday in one of Thailand's most beautiful locations or looking to join the fun, guests will find this resort to be everything they are looking for.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Cocohut Village Beach Resort & Spa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

130/20 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Little Paradise Resort
8.5
waardering met
190 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villa's
8.4
waardering met
673 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
waardering met
103 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa's
9.2
waardering met
333 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Fair House Villas en Spa Samui
8.3
waardering met
606 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
waardering met
241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU