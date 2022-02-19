PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Cape Kudu Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1
rating with
467 reviews
Updated on February 19, 2022
Cape Kudu Hotel - Image 0
Cape Kudu Hotel - Image 1
Cape Kudu Hotel - Image 2
Cape Kudu Hotel - Image 3
Cape Kudu Hotel - Image 4
Cape Kudu Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Cape Kudu Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Cape Kudu Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, sightseeing, romance district of Phuket, Cape Kudu Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Cape & Kantary Hotels is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Cape Kudu Hotel lives up to expectations. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's snorkeling, outdoor pool, massage, water sports (non-motorized) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Cape Kudu Hotel your home away from home.

Amenities / Features

  • Cape Kudu Hotel features
  • Spacious room and private pool villa (45-1,315 sq.m.)
  • Sun Bathing Terrace
  • Recreation facilities: Swimming Pool; Fitness Centre, Cape Spa, Reading room
  • Water sports facilities include: Paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment
  • Full Covid-19 protection measures in place
  • Extra benefits include
  • 7 Nights' stay, receive one complimentary cocktail sunset cruised
Address / Map

25/54-55 Moo 5 Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

