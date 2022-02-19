Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, sightseeing, romance district of Phuket, Cape Kudu Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Cape & Kantary Hotels is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Cape Kudu Hotel lives up to expectations. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's snorkeling, outdoor pool, massage, water sports (non-motorized) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Cape Kudu Hotel your home away from home.

Spacious room and private pool villa (45-1,315 sq.m.)

Sun Bathing Terrace

Recreation facilities: Swimming Pool; Fitness Centre, Cape Spa, Reading room

Water sports facilities include: Paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment

Full Covid-19 protection measures in place

7 Nights' stay, receive one complimentary cocktail sunset cruised

