Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Sri panwa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Thailand Pass to enter Thailand
Rooms
Maximum of 2 Adults
Baba Suite Ocean View 70m²
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults
Baba Suite 70m²
Features
Maximum of 2 Adults
Baba Pool Suite with Ocean View 80m²
Features
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults
Baba Pool Suite 80m²
Features
Maximum of 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa 209m²
Features
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa 230m²
Features
Baba Beach Club, Natai was envisioned with the intention of fusing together brio and bluster with glamour and grace located just 20 minutes north of Phuket International Airport, managed and developed by internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel & residential estate Sri panwa.
Offering resort-style living of the highest quality, maximum privacy, and superior service on an exclusive unspoilt 2 kilometers beachfront on Natai beach. Both decadent, hip, and unpretentious dazzling those with a discerning taste for the best, while presenting itself as a music lovers hotel powered by Funktion One Sound System with weekly live performances by local talents and world-class Djs.
Designed to combine the iconic Chino-Portuguese style of Phuket with the colorful themes of Shanghai Tang, comprised of beachfront villas and private pool suites as well as two to five bedroom pool villas with unrivaled oceanside access. In addition to a 200 meter private beach, beach club, Baba Beach Restaurant & Bar, entertainment pool, in-room spa, and much more.
And as a Music Lovers Hotel, we take pride in playing music throughout the hotel. Please note that music can therefore be heard from the comforts of your own suite or villa.
Amenities / Features
- Free parking
- Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)
- Beach
- Bicycles available
- Babysitting
- Secured parking
- Pool / beach towels
- Outdoor pool
- Saltwater pool
- Bar / lounge
- Restaurant
- Complimentary instant cofffee
- Complimentary welcome drink
- Outdoor dining area
- Wine / champagne
- Poolside bar
- Nightclub / DJ
- Spa in room
- 24-hour security
- Concierge
- Currency exchange
- Outdoor furniture
- Sun deck
- Sun loungers / beach chairs
- Sun umbrellas
- ATM on site
- Butler service
- First aid kit
- Umbrella
