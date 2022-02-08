Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Sri panwa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Sri panwa in a prioritized manner, and Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Sri panwa will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Baba Suite Ocean View 70 m² ฿76,225 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Baba Suite 70 m² ฿65,622 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Baba Pool Suite with Ocean View 80 m² ฿93,898 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Baba Pool Suite 80 m² ฿86,829 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults 1 Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa 209 m² ฿119,141 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 2-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa 230 m² ฿158,548 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Baba Beach Club, Natai was envisioned with the intention of fusing together brio and bluster with glamour and grace located just 20 minutes north of Phuket International Airport, managed and developed by internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel & residential estate Sri panwa. Offering resort-style living of the highest quality, maximum privacy, and superior service on an exclusive unspoilt 2 kilometers beachfront on Natai beach. Both decadent, hip, and unpretentious dazzling those with a discerning taste for the best, while presenting itself as a music lovers hotel powered by Funktion One Sound System with weekly live performances by local talents and world-class Djs. Designed to combine the iconic Chino-Portuguese style of Phuket with the colorful themes of Shanghai Tang, comprised of beachfront villas and private pool suites as well as two to five bedroom pool villas with unrivaled oceanside access. In addition to a 200 meter private beach, beach club, Baba Beach Restaurant & Bar, entertainment pool, in-room spa, and much more. And as a Music Lovers Hotel, we take pride in playing music throughout the hotel. Please note that music can therefore be heard from the comforts of your own suite or villa.

Amenities / Features Free parking

Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)

Beach

Bicycles available

Babysitting

Secured parking

Pool / beach towels

Outdoor pool

Saltwater pool

Bar / lounge

Restaurant

Complimentary instant cofffee

Complimentary welcome drink

Outdoor dining area

Wine / champagne

Poolside bar

Nightclub / DJ

Spa in room

24-hour security

Concierge

Currency exchange

Outdoor furniture

Sun deck

Sun loungers / beach chairs

Sun umbrellas

ATM on site

Butler service

First aid kit

Umbrella

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels