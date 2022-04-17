Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Santhiya’s newest address is on Natai Beach, situated just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport. The unspoiled beach, one of Thailand’s yet-undiscovered tropical secrets, drapes along the western coast of the mainland in an upscale neighborhood comprising just a handful of exclusive beachfront residences and boutique five-star resorts. The tranquillity of the wind-swept beach and endless horizon is captured at Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa with four collections of 32 rooms including a private pool in every single room. Offering sweeping panoramas of the Andaman Sea’s blue hues is the Beach Club, the social heart of the resort and home to restaurants, bars, beach massage pavilions, and a sprawling swimming pool nestled amongst lush landscaping.