PATTAYA TEST & GO

Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7

412 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, nightlife, sightseeing area of Pattaya city, Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Located 1 kilometer away from the excitement of the city, this 5 star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, kids club, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Pattaya, make Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

666/66 Moo 5 Naklua Road Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
평가
659 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU