Come into a universe where water meets sky and cascading terraces are fringed with hill coves and an unparalleled view of the Gulf of Thailand. Swim within a blissful haven in Koh Samui. Surrounded by waters that invite, entice and serenade, Banyan Tree Samui is infused with a timeless air of delicious mystery. Overlooking the scenic Lamai Bay, this Samui luxury resort, featuring elevated structures designed to reflect traditional Thai architecture, is nestled in a series of cascading terraces on a private hill cove in the southeastern coast of Koh Samui. Retreat from the dizzying pace of modernity into secluded haven where the hours melt into each other gently and peace is within your touch at all times.