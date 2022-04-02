SAMUI TEST & GO

Banyan Tree Samui - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
9.2
rating with
519 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Come into a universe where water meets sky and cascading terraces are fringed with hill coves and an unparalleled view of the Gulf of Thailand. Swim within a blissful haven in Koh Samui. Surrounded by waters that invite, entice and serenade, Banyan Tree Samui is infused with a timeless air of delicious mystery. Overlooking the scenic Lamai Bay, this Samui luxury resort, featuring elevated structures designed to reflect traditional Thai architecture, is nestled in a series of cascading terraces on a private hill cove in the southeastern coast of Koh Samui. Retreat from the dizzying pace of modernity into secluded haven where the hours melt into each other gently and peace is within your touch at all times.

Address / Map

99/9 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

