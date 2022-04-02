Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
进入一个水与天相交的宇宙，层叠的梯田环绕着山丘和无与伦比的泰国湾景色。在苏梅岛的幸福天堂中游泳。苏梅岛悦榕庄四周环绕着引人入胜、引人入胜和小夜曲的水域，洋溢着永恒的神秘气息。这家苏梅岛豪华度假村俯瞰风景秀丽的拉迈湾，拥有旨在反映传统泰国建筑的高架结构，坐落在苏梅岛东南海岸私人山湾上的一系列梯田中。从令人眼花缭乱的现代节奏中撤退到僻静的避风港，在那里时间轻轻地相互融合，和平始终触手可及。