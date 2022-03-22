Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Baan Klong Khong, Arthaya Villas is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Lanta. With its location just 7km from the city center and 85km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Lanta hotel. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 6 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, private entrance, sofa. The hotel's boats, canoe, outdoor pool, diving, spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Arthaya Villas is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

