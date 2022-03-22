KRABI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Arthaya Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Arthaya Villas 坐落在班功孔的中心地带，是游览兰达岛的理想出发点。这家 3.5 星级酒店距市中心仅 7 公里，距机场仅 85 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家兰达岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店在所有客房内提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务、无障碍通道、行李寄存服务，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。酒店设有 6 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子电视、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、私人入口、沙发。酒店的船只、独木舟、室外游泳池、潜水和水疗中心是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。 Arthaya Villas 是在兰达岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

地址/地图

826 M.2 Phar-Ae Beach,Saladan, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

