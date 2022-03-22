KRABI TEST & GO

アーサヤヴィラ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.4

159レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Arthaya Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

バーンクロンコンの中心部に位置するArthayaVillasは、ランタ島を探索するのに理想的なスポットです。市内中心部からわずか7km、空港から85kmのロケーションにあるこの3.5つ星ホテルは、毎年多くの旅行者を魅了しています。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このランタ島のホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。ホテルでは全室で無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、タクシーサービス、車椅子対応、荷物預かりを提供しており、お客様に最高の快適さをお約束します。ホテルには6つの美しく整えられた客室があり、その多くにはテレビ液晶/プラズマスクリーン、無料のウェルカムドリンク、鏡、専用エントランス、ソファが備わっています。ホテルのボート、カヌー、屋外プール、ダイビング、スパは、忙しい一日の後にリラックスしてくつろぐのに理想的な場所です。 Arthaya Villasは、ランタ島で魅力、快適さ、便利さを求める旅行者にとって理想的な滞在場所です。

住所/地図

826 M.2 Phar-Ae Beach,Saladan, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

