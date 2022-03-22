Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Arthaya Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
バーンクロンコンの中心部に位置するArthayaVillasは、ランタ島を探索するのに理想的なスポットです。市内中心部からわずか7km、空港から85kmのロケーションにあるこの3.5つ星ホテルは、毎年多くの旅行者を魅了しています。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このランタ島のホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。ホテルでは全室で無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、タクシーサービス、車椅子対応、荷物預かりを提供しており、お客様に最高の快適さをお約束します。ホテルには6つの美しく整えられた客室があり、その多くにはテレビ液晶/プラズマスクリーン、無料のウェルカムドリンク、鏡、専用エントランス、ソファが備わっています。ホテルのボート、カヌー、屋外プール、ダイビング、スパは、忙しい一日の後にリラックスしてくつろぐのに理想的な場所です。 Arthaya Villasは、ランタ島で魅力、快適さ、便利さを求める旅行者にとって理想的な滞在場所です。