Apasari Krabi Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Apasari Krabi Hotel (SHA Plus+) is just a few minutes' walk from the beach of Ao Nang as well as the many restaurants that dot the area. Krabi, not yet as crowded as Phuket, offers a little for everyone from the beaches and sightseeing to fossils and rock climbing. To reach Krabi, guests can easily hire a tuk-tuk for the day to take them around town as well as the sights. And the hotel can help books tours for you, either individually or as part of a package - whichever suits you better. Close to town as well the beach, Apasari Krabi Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides comfortable accommodation is one of the less discovered places in Thailand. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Apasari Krabi Hotel (SHA Plus+).