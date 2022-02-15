Apasari Krabi Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Apasari Krabi Hotel (SHA Plus+) is just a few minutes' walk from the beach of Ao Nang as well as the many restaurants that dot the area. Krabi, not yet as crowded as Phuket, offers a little for everyone from the beaches and sightseeing to fossils and rock climbing. To reach Krabi, guests can easily hire a tuk-tuk for the day to take them around town as well as the sights. And the hotel can help books tours for you, either individually or as part of a package - whichever suits you better. Close to town as well the beach, Apasari Krabi Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides comfortable accommodation is one of the less discovered places in Thailand. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Apasari Krabi Hotel (SHA Plus+).