KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Viva Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.1
rating with
2560 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Aonang Viva Resort - Image 0
Aonang Viva Resort - Image 1
Aonang Viva Resort - Image 2
Aonang Viva Resort - Image 3
Aonang Viva Resort - Image 4
Aonang Viva Resort - Image 5
+19 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Aonang Viva Resort is the perfect choice. The hotel lies 0.5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Aonang Viva Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Krabi. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. 72 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids), garden, water sports (non-motorized) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Aonang Viva Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Aonang Viva Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Aonang Viva Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

194 Moo 3, Aonang Soi 8 Road, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU