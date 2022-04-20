Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Aonang Viva Resort is the perfect choice. The hotel lies 0.5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Aonang Viva Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Krabi. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. 72 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids), garden, water sports (non-motorized) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Aonang Viva Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.