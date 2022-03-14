BANGKOK TEST & GO

Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
731 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Image 0
Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Image 1
Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Image 2
Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Image 3
Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Image 4
Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Image 5
+37 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Sukhumvit, alt hotel nana by Urban Hospitality is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. With its location just 5 km from the city center and 28 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by alt hotel nana by Urban Hospitality ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. 63 rooms spread over 8 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, desk can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Alt hotel nana by Urban Hospitality is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Alt Hotel Nana by UHG, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Alt Hotel Nana by UHG
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

222 Sukhumvit Soi 4 Sub-Soi 2 (Nana), Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
rating with
2381 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
rating with
56 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU