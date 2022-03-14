Alt Hotel Nana by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.5
คะแนนจาก
731
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Sukhumvit, alt hotel nana by Urban Hospitality is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. With its location just 5 km from the city center and 28 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by alt hotel nana by Urban Hospitality ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. 63 rooms spread over 8 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, desk can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Alt hotel nana by Urban Hospitality is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

222 Sukhumvit Soi 4 Sub-Soi 2 (Nana), Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

