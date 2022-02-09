Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas в приоритетном порядке, и Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110m²
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции
- ฿ 5,000 Депозит
- Балкон
- Балкон (полный доступ)
- Ванна
- Кофе-машина
- Смежный номер
- Семейные люксы
- Фитнес разрешен
- Кабель HDMI
- Варианты халяльной еды
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Кухня
- Гостинная
- СВЧ
- Netflix
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Открытые объекты
- Малый депозит
- Небольшие сборы для детей
- Плавательный бассейн
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Стиральная машина
- Рабочая среда
SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.
Удобства / Особенности
- Essentials
- Air conditioning
- Cleaning products
- Cooking basics
- Dedicated workspace
- Dishes and silverware
- Dryer
- Hair dryer
- Heating
- Hot tub
- Kitchen
- Pool
- TV
- Washer
- Wifi
- Bathtub
- Body soap
- Conditioner
- Hot water
- Shampoo
- Shower gel
- Bed linens
- Clothing storage
- Drying rack for clothing
- Extra pillows and blankets
- Hangers
- Iron
- Mosquito net
- Room-darkening shades
- Safe
- Exercise equipment
- Sound system
- Crib
- High chair
- Ceiling fan
- Portable fans
- Carbon monoxide alarm
- Fire extinguisher
- First aid kit
- Smoke alarm
- Baking sheet
- Barbecue utensils
- Blender
- Coffee
- Coffee maker
- Dining table
- Freezer
- Hot water kettle
- Microwave
- Oven
- Refrigerator
- Rice maker
- Stove
- Toaster
- Wine glasses
- Beach access
- Laundromat nearby
- Private entrance
- Resort access
- Backyard
- BBQ grill
- Beach essentials
- Outdoor dining area
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio or balcony
- Free parking on premises
- Free street parking
- Gym
- Single level home
- Cleaning before checkout
- Long term stays allowed
- Luggage dropoff allowed
