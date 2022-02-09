Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110m²
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Essentials
- Air conditioning
- Cleaning products
- Cooking basics
- Dedicated workspace
- Dishes and silverware
- Dryer
- Hair dryer
- Heating
- Hot tub
- Kitchen
- Pool
- TV
- Washer
- Wifi
- Bathtub
- Body soap
- Conditioner
- Hot water
- Shampoo
- Shower gel
- Bed linens
- Clothing storage
- Drying rack for clothing
- Extra pillows and blankets
- Hangers
- Iron
- Mosquito net
- Room-darkening shades
- Safe
- Exercise equipment
- Sound system
- Crib
- High chair
- Ceiling fan
- Portable fans
- Carbon monoxide alarm
- Fire extinguisher
- First aid kit
- Smoke alarm
- Baking sheet
- Barbecue utensils
- Blender
- Coffee
- Coffee maker
- Dining table
- Freezer
- Hot water kettle
- Microwave
- Oven
- Refrigerator
- Rice maker
- Stove
- Toaster
- Wine glasses
- Beach access
- Laundromat nearby
- Private entrance
- Resort access
- Backyard
- BBQ grill
- Beach essentials
- Outdoor dining area
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio or balcony
- Free parking on premises
- Free street parking
- Gym
- Single level home
- Cleaning before checkout
- Long term stays allowed
- Luggage dropoff allowed
