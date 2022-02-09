PATTAYA TEST & GO

Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6
waardering met
7 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Essentials
  • Air conditioning
  • Cleaning products
  • Cooking basics
  • Dedicated workspace
  • Dishes and silverware
  • Dryer
  • Hair dryer
  • Heating
  • Hot tub
  • Kitchen
  • Pool
  • TV
  • Washer
  • Wifi
  • Bathtub
  • Body soap
  • Conditioner
  • Hot water
  • Shampoo
  • Shower gel
  • Bed linens
  • Clothing storage
  • Drying rack for clothing
  • Extra pillows and blankets
  • Hangers
  • Iron
  • Mosquito net
  • Room-darkening shades
  • Safe
  • Exercise equipment
  • Sound system
  • Crib
  • High chair
  • Ceiling fan
  • Portable fans
  • Carbon monoxide alarm
  • Fire extinguisher
  • First aid kit
  • Smoke alarm
  • Baking sheet
  • Barbecue utensils
  • Blender
  • Coffee
  • Coffee maker
  • Dining table
  • Freezer
  • Hot water kettle
  • Microwave
  • Oven
  • Refrigerator
  • Rice maker
  • Stove
  • Toaster
  • Wine glasses
  • Beach access
  • Laundromat nearby
  • Private entrance
  • Resort access
  • Backyard
  • BBQ grill
  • Beach essentials
  • Outdoor dining area
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Patio or balcony
  • Free parking on premises
  • Free street parking
  • Gym
  • Single level home
  • Cleaning before checkout
  • Long term stays allowed
  • Luggage dropoff allowed
Adres / kaart

Pratamnak Road 330-26 Moo 12, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

