Mind Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
оценка с
463
Обновление February 9, 2022
฿15,180 ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot: This hotel received 20 recent booking requests

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Mind Resort Pattaya в приоритетном порядке, и Mind Resort Pattaya будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard 28
฿13,695 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,115 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,465 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Плавательный бассейн
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿14,795 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,020 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,335 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,190 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Плавательный бассейн
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 54
฿23,595 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,540 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,095 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,445 - 5th Day Test & Go
Modern designs and stylish décor are featured throughout this boutique hotel. At Mind Resort Pattaya, the rooms are adorned in a modern Thai design, and all feature the essential amenities such as high-speed internet access and a safety box for your extra security. The large outdoor swimming pool features jacuzzis, where guests might choose to enjoy a drink. For the more energetic, there is a fitness room, and to unwind, a steam bath and massage treatment should do the trick. This resort is a two-hour drive from Bangkok and within easy reach of Pattaya. The staff is friendly and unpretentious with their aim being your happiness. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mind Resort Pattaya.

Amenities / Features

  • Comfort your body and Mind at Mind Resort Pattaya
Address / Map

171/16 Moo 10 Pattaya 3 Road Soi 17, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Популярные фильтры

