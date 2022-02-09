Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110 m² ฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go

SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.

어메니티 / 특징 Essentials

Air conditioning

Cleaning products

Cooking basics

Dedicated workspace

Dishes and silverware

Dryer

Hair dryer

Heating

Hot tub

Kitchen

Pool

TV

Washer

Wifi

Bathtub

Body soap

Conditioner

Hot water

Shampoo

Shower gel

Bed linens

Clothing storage

Drying rack for clothing

Extra pillows and blankets

Hangers

Iron

Mosquito net

Room-darkening shades

Safe

Exercise equipment

Sound system

Crib

High chair

Ceiling fan

Portable fans

Carbon monoxide alarm

Fire extinguisher

First aid kit

Smoke alarm

Baking sheet

Barbecue utensils

Blender

Coffee

Coffee maker

Dining table

Freezer

Hot water kettle

Microwave

Oven

Refrigerator

Rice maker

Stove

Toaster

Wine glasses

Beach access

Laundromat nearby

Private entrance

Resort access

Backyard

BBQ grill

Beach essentials

Outdoor dining area

Outdoor furniture

Patio or balcony

Free parking on premises

Free street parking

Gym

Single level home

Cleaning before checkout

Long term stays allowed

Luggage dropoff allowed

