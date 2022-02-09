PATTAYA TEST & GO

Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6

7 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Essentials
  • Air conditioning
  • Cleaning products
  • Cooking basics
  • Dedicated workspace
  • Dishes and silverware
  • Dryer
  • Hair dryer
  • Heating
  • Hot tub
  • Kitchen
  • Pool
  • TV
  • Washer
  • Wifi
  • Bathtub
  • Body soap
  • Conditioner
  • Hot water
  • Shampoo
  • Shower gel
  • Bed linens
  • Clothing storage
  • Drying rack for clothing
  • Extra pillows and blankets
  • Hangers
  • Iron
  • Mosquito net
  • Room-darkening shades
  • Safe
  • Exercise equipment
  • Sound system
  • Crib
  • High chair
  • Ceiling fan
  • Portable fans
  • Carbon monoxide alarm
  • Fire extinguisher
  • First aid kit
  • Smoke alarm
  • Baking sheet
  • Barbecue utensils
  • Blender
  • Coffee
  • Coffee maker
  • Dining table
  • Freezer
  • Hot water kettle
  • Microwave
  • Oven
  • Refrigerator
  • Rice maker
  • Stove
  • Toaster
  • Wine glasses
  • Beach access
  • Laundromat nearby
  • Private entrance
  • Resort access
  • Backyard
  • BBQ grill
  • Beach essentials
  • Outdoor dining area
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Patio or balcony
  • Free parking on premises
  • Free street parking
  • Gym
  • Single level home
  • Cleaning before checkout
  • Long term stays allowed
  • Luggage dropoff allowed
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Pratamnak Road 330-26 Moo 12, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
평가
153 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU