Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas , und Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110m²
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Kaution
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Essentials
- Air conditioning
- Cleaning products
- Cooking basics
- Dedicated workspace
- Dishes and silverware
- Dryer
- Hair dryer
- Heating
- Hot tub
- Kitchen
- Pool
- TV
- Washer
- Wifi
- Bathtub
- Body soap
- Conditioner
- Hot water
- Shampoo
- Shower gel
- Bed linens
- Clothing storage
- Drying rack for clothing
- Extra pillows and blankets
- Hangers
- Iron
- Mosquito net
- Room-darkening shades
- Safe
- Exercise equipment
- Sound system
- Crib
- High chair
- Ceiling fan
- Portable fans
- Carbon monoxide alarm
- Fire extinguisher
- First aid kit
- Smoke alarm
- Baking sheet
- Barbecue utensils
- Blender
- Coffee
- Coffee maker
- Dining table
- Freezer
- Hot water kettle
- Microwave
- Oven
- Refrigerator
- Rice maker
- Stove
- Toaster
- Wine glasses
- Beach access
- Laundromat nearby
- Private entrance
- Resort access
- Backyard
- BBQ grill
- Beach essentials
- Outdoor dining area
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio or balcony
- Free parking on premises
- Free street parking
- Gym
- Single level home
- Cleaning before checkout
- Long term stays allowed
- Luggage dropoff allowed
