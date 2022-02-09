PATTAYA TEST & GO

Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas , und Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Essentials
  • Air conditioning
  • Cleaning products
  • Cooking basics
  • Dedicated workspace
  • Dishes and silverware
  • Dryer
  • Hair dryer
  • Heating
  • Hot tub
  • Kitchen
  • Pool
  • TV
  • Washer
  • Wifi
  • Bathtub
  • Body soap
  • Conditioner
  • Hot water
  • Shampoo
  • Shower gel
  • Bed linens
  • Clothing storage
  • Drying rack for clothing
  • Extra pillows and blankets
  • Hangers
  • Iron
  • Mosquito net
  • Room-darkening shades
  • Safe
  • Exercise equipment
  • Sound system
  • Crib
  • High chair
  • Ceiling fan
  • Portable fans
  • Carbon monoxide alarm
  • Fire extinguisher
  • First aid kit
  • Smoke alarm
  • Baking sheet
  • Barbecue utensils
  • Blender
  • Coffee
  • Coffee maker
  • Dining table
  • Freezer
  • Hot water kettle
  • Microwave
  • Oven
  • Refrigerator
  • Rice maker
  • Stove
  • Toaster
  • Wine glasses
  • Beach access
  • Laundromat nearby
  • Private entrance
  • Resort access
  • Backyard
  • BBQ grill
  • Beach essentials
  • Outdoor dining area
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Patio or balcony
  • Free parking on premises
  • Free street parking
  • Gym
  • Single level home
  • Cleaning before checkout
  • Long term stays allowed
  • Luggage dropoff allowed
ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Pratamnak Road 330-26 Moo 12, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU