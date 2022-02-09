Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110m²
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Essentials
- Air conditioning
- Cleaning products
- Cooking basics
- Dedicated workspace
- Dishes and silverware
- Dryer
- Hair dryer
- Heating
- Hot tub
- Kitchen
- Pool
- TV
- Washer
- Wifi
- Bathtub
- Body soap
- Conditioner
- Hot water
- Shampoo
- Shower gel
- Bed linens
- Clothing storage
- Drying rack for clothing
- Extra pillows and blankets
- Hangers
- Iron
- Mosquito net
- Room-darkening shades
- Safe
- Exercise equipment
- Sound system
- Crib
- High chair
- Ceiling fan
- Portable fans
- Carbon monoxide alarm
- Fire extinguisher
- First aid kit
- Smoke alarm
- Baking sheet
- Barbecue utensils
- Blender
- Coffee
- Coffee maker
- Dining table
- Freezer
- Hot water kettle
- Microwave
- Oven
- Refrigerator
- Rice maker
- Stove
- Toaster
- Wine glasses
- Beach access
- Laundromat nearby
- Private entrance
- Resort access
- Backyard
- BBQ grill
- Beach essentials
- Outdoor dining area
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio or balcony
- Free parking on premises
- Free street parking
- Gym
- Single level home
- Cleaning before checkout
- Long term stays allowed
- Luggage dropoff allowed
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Village Austria Luxury Pool Villasดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด