PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Zign Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
оценка с
4530
Обновление February 25, 2022
The Zign Hotel - Image 0
The Zign Hotel - Image 1
The Zign Hotel - Image 2
The Zign Hotel - Image 3
The Zign Hotel - Image 4
The Zign Hotel - Image 5
+38 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Zign Hotel enjoys a beach front location in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer. Featuring well-appointed and luxurious villas in a central location, each of the 107 villas combine traditional Thai architecture with a contemporary twist. Guests can relax amongst a wealth of modern amenities after sunning themselves by the pool or on the nearby beach. Hotel facilities include Moods fine dining restaurant serving an array of international and Asian cuisine, a fully equipped and staffed business center for the executive, and a travel information desk. The Zign Hotel is the perfect retreat for both families and businessmen, offering the perfect balance between relaxation and recreation.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Zign Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Zign Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

555/65 Moo 5, 12 Naklua Road, Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
659 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
рейтинг с
412 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU