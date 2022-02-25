PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Zign Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
rating with
4530 reviews
Updated on February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Zign Hotel enjoys a beach front location in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer. Featuring well-appointed and luxurious villas in a central location, each of the 107 villas combine traditional Thai architecture with a contemporary twist. Guests can relax amongst a wealth of modern amenities after sunning themselves by the pool or on the nearby beach. Hotel facilities include Moods fine dining restaurant serving an array of international and Asian cuisine, a fully equipped and staffed business center for the executive, and a travel information desk. The Zign Hotel is the perfect retreat for both families and businessmen, offering the perfect balance between relaxation and recreation.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Zign Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

555/65 Moo 5, 12 Naklua Road, Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

