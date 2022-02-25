The Zign Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Zign Hotel enjoys a beach front location in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer. Featuring well-appointed and luxurious villas in a central location, each of the 107 villas combine traditional Thai architecture with a contemporary twist. Guests can relax amongst a wealth of modern amenities after sunning themselves by the pool or on the nearby beach. Hotel facilities include Moods fine dining restaurant serving an array of international and Asian cuisine, a fully equipped and staffed business center for the executive, and a travel information desk. The Zign Hotel is the perfect retreat for both families and businessmen, offering the perfect balance between relaxation and recreation.

