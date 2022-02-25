PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Zign Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
note avec
4530 avis
Mis à jour le February 25, 2022
The Zign Hotel - Image 0
The Zign Hotel - Image 1
The Zign Hotel - Image 2
The Zign Hotel - Image 3
The Zign Hotel - Image 4
The Zign Hotel - Image 5
+38 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Zign Hotel enjoys a beach front location in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer. Featuring well-appointed and luxurious villas in a central location, each of the 107 villas combine traditional Thai architecture with a contemporary twist. Guests can relax amongst a wealth of modern amenities after sunning themselves by the pool or on the nearby beach. Hotel facilities include Moods fine dining restaurant serving an array of international and Asian cuisine, a fully equipped and staffed business center for the executive, and a travel information desk. The Zign Hotel is the perfect retreat for both families and businessmen, offering the perfect balance between relaxation and recreation.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Zign Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Zign Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

555/65 Moo 5, 12 Naklua Road, Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
note avec
412 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU