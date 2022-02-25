PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Zign Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
waardering met
4530 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 25, 2022
The Zign Hotel - Image 0
The Zign Hotel - Image 1
The Zign Hotel - Image 2
The Zign Hotel - Image 3
The Zign Hotel - Image 4
The Zign Hotel - Image 5
+38 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Zign Hotel enjoys a beach front location in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer. Featuring well-appointed and luxurious villas in a central location, each of the 107 villas combine traditional Thai architecture with a contemporary twist. Guests can relax amongst a wealth of modern amenities after sunning themselves by the pool or on the nearby beach. Hotel facilities include Moods fine dining restaurant serving an array of international and Asian cuisine, a fully equipped and staffed business center for the executive, and a travel information desk. The Zign Hotel is the perfect retreat for both families and businessmen, offering the perfect balance between relaxation and recreation.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Zign Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Zign Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

555/65 Moo 5, 12 Naklua Road, Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
659 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU