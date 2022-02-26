KRABI TEST & GO

The Greenery Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
оценка с
454
Обновление February 26, 2022
The Greenery Hotel - Image 0
The Greenery Hotel - Image 1
The Greenery Hotel - Image 2
The Greenery Hotel - Image 3
The Greenery Hotel - Image 4
The Greenery Hotel - Image 5
+26 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Found in the midst of Krabi Town, right by Krabi Chao Fah pier and 15 minutes from Krabi International Airport, The Greenery Hotel provides for a perfect getaway destination to mix relaxation with some upbeat fun. Offering an array of 30 rooms catering to all type of travelers, each guestroom is fitted with present-day amenities and funky interiors. After checking into one of the well-appointed rooms, head out and enjoy the numerous water sports on offer or try a meal from the range of gourmet to fast food chains in close proximity. This 2-star property is committed to providing quality as well as comfortable accommodation choices to travelers in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Greenery Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Greenery Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

167/2 Maharat Road, Muang, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Алиса Краби
8.7
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы Scene Cliff View
9.1
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU