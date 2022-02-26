KRABI TEST & GO

The Greenery Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
คะแนนจาก
454
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 26, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Found in the midst of Krabi Town, right by Krabi Chao Fah pier and 15 minutes from Krabi International Airport, The Greenery Hotel provides for a perfect getaway destination to mix relaxation with some upbeat fun. Offering an array of 30 rooms catering to all type of travelers, each guestroom is fitted with present-day amenities and funky interiors. After checking into one of the well-appointed rooms, head out and enjoy the numerous water sports on offer or try a meal from the range of gourmet to fast food chains in close proximity. This 2-star property is committed to providing quality as well as comfortable accommodation choices to travelers in Krabi.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

167/2 Maharat Road, Muang, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

