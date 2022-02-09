PHUKET TEST & GO

The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.5
оценка с
62
Обновление February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel is located in Ko Tao, 1.2 mi from Mae Haad Pier. Guests can enjoy the on-site bar and restaurant.

Both private and dormitory-style rooms are available, with private or shared bathroom facilities. There is free WiFi.

The hostel has a rooftop relaxing area, as well as a common room with a flat-screen TV, books and a computer. There is also a refrigerator for guests to use.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

14/55 Moo 3 Chalok Baan Kao beach, Koh Tao, Chalok Baan Kao, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Ко Тао Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
1060 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Корал Вью Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
301 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Blue Tao Beach
8.9
рейтинг с
100 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Морской курорт
7.2
рейтинг с
637 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Thalassa
8.4
рейтинг с
375 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
рейтинг с
483 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Ко Панган Резорт & Спа
8.9
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Анантара Расананда Ко Панган Виллы
9.2
рейтинг с
333 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU