The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus

Samui (SHA+)
9.5
rating with
62 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel is located in Ko Tao, 1.2 mi from Mae Haad Pier. Guests can enjoy the on-site bar and restaurant.

Both private and dormitory-style rooms are available, with private or shared bathroom facilities. There is free WiFi.

The hostel has a rooftop relaxing area, as well as a common room with a flat-screen TV, books and a computer. There is also a refrigerator for guests to use.

14/55 Moo 3 Chalok Baan Kao beach, Koh Tao, Chalok Baan Kao, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

