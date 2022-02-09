PHUKET TEST & GO

The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.5
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel is located in Ko Tao, 1.2 mi from Mae Haad Pier. Guests can enjoy the on-site bar and restaurant.

Both private and dormitory-style rooms are available, with private or shared bathroom facilities. There is free WiFi.

The hostel has a rooftop relaxing area, as well as a common room with a flat-screen TV, books and a computer. There is also a refrigerator for guests to use.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

14/55 Moo 3 Chalok Baan Kao beach, Koh Tao, Chalok Baan Kao, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Koh Tao Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
1060 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Korallenblick Resort
7.9
Bewertung mit
301 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blue Tao Beach Hotel
8.9
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Muschel-Resort
7.2
Bewertung mit
637 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thalassa-Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
375 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
Bewertung mit
483 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villen
9.2
Bewertung mit
333 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU