The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel-SHA Plus - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.5
通过
62条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dearly Koh Tao Hostel is located in Ko Tao, 1.2 mi from Mae Haad Pier. Guests can enjoy the on-site bar and restaurant.

Both private and dormitory-style rooms are available, with private or shared bathroom facilities. There is free WiFi.

The hostel has a rooftop relaxing area, as well as a common room with a flat-screen TV, books and a computer. There is also a refrigerator for guests to use.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
14/55 Moo 3 Chalok Baan Kao beach, Koh Tao, Chalok Baan Kao, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

