Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified)Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Phi Phi, Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. The true local flavors and culture of Koh Phi Phi are yours with a stay at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified), located just 1.4 km from the famous Koh Phi Phi Viewpoint.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Koh Phi Phi can be assisted with the taxi services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the hotel. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Regardless of any dietary restrictions you may have, you'll eat well at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) which has a selection of kosher options.Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage and spa. The many offerings at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Phi Phi CoCo Beach Resort (SHA Certified) gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like fishing, snorkeling and diving. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of boats provided. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library.Around the propertyVenture outside the hotel and explore Koh Phi Phi. Sometimes the best vacation days are spent doing nothing. With Loh Da Lum Beach located 480 m away, you can turn a sunny day into a perfect chill out with sand and surf.Reasons to stay hereTravelers love this hotel, scoring it higher than 96% of all other accommodations in the city.This hotel's facilities score higher than 96% of accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 98% of other options in the city.