PATTAYA TEST & GO

Navana Nature Escape - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
оценка с
2742
Обновление February 10, 2022
Navana Nature Escape - Image 0
Navana Nature Escape - Image 1
Navana Nature Escape - Image 2
Navana Nature Escape - Image 3
Navana Nature Escape - Image 4
Navana Nature Escape - Image 5
+28 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Navana Nature Escape is ideally situated in Naklua, one of the city's most popular locales. Just 5 kilometers from the city center and 120 kilometers from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Navana Nature Escape, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. Step into one of 71 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, steam room, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Navana Nature Escape.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Navana Nature Escape , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Navana Nature Escape
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

558 Moo.5 T. Naklua A. Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
659 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
рейтинг с
3486 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU