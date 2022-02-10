PATTAYA TEST & GO

Navana Nature Escape - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
คะแนนจาก
2742
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 10, 2022
Navana Nature Escape - Image 0
Navana Nature Escape - Image 1
Navana Nature Escape - Image 2
Navana Nature Escape - Image 3
Navana Nature Escape - Image 4
Navana Nature Escape - Image 5
+28 รูปถ่าย

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Navana Nature Escape is ideally situated in Naklua, one of the city's most popular locales. Just 5 kilometers from the city center and 120 kilometers from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Navana Nature Escape, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. Step into one of 71 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, steam room, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Navana Nature Escape.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

558 Moo.5 T. Naklua A. Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

