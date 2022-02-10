PATTAYA TEST & GO

Navana Nature Escape - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
waardering met
2742 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Navana Nature Escape - Image 0
Navana Nature Escape - Image 1
Navana Nature Escape - Image 2
Navana Nature Escape - Image 3
Navana Nature Escape - Image 4
Navana Nature Escape - Image 5
+28 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Navana Nature Escape is ideally situated in Naklua, one of the city's most popular locales. Just 5 kilometers from the city center and 120 kilometers from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Navana Nature Escape, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. Step into one of 71 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, steam room, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Navana Nature Escape.

Adres / kaart

558 Moo.5 T. Naklua A. Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

