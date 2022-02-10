PATTAYA TEST & GO

Navana Nature Escape - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
通过
2742条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Navana Nature Escape - Image 0
Navana Nature Escape - Image 1
Navana Nature Escape - Image 2
Navana Nature Escape - Image 3
Navana Nature Escape - Image 4
Navana Nature Escape - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Navana Nature Escape is ideally situated in Naklua, one of the city's most popular locales. Just 5 kilometers from the city center and 120 kilometers from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Navana Nature Escape, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. Step into one of 71 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, steam room, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Navana Nature Escape.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Navana Nature Escape的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Navana Nature Escape
查看所有评论

地址/地图

558 Moo.5 T. Naklua A. Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7

3486 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU