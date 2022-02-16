Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Horizon Village & Resort в приоритетном порядке, и Horizon Village & Resort будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Luxury Deluxe Double or Twin 42 m² ฿21,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Балкон

Ванна

Смежный номер

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Netflix

Плавательный бассейн

Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX

Счет 0.0 /5 Без рейтинга На основе 0 отзывы Рейтинг 0 Отлично 0 Очень хороший 0 В среднем 0 Бедные 0 Ужасный Horizon Village & Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв. ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Horizon Village & Resort СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ Если бы вы были гостем в, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.