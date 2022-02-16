Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Horizon Village & Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Horizon Village & Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Luxury Deluxe Double or Twin 42 m² ฿21,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

Netflix

สระว่ายน้ำ

Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง

คะแนน 0.0 /5 ไม่ได้จัดประเภท ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 0 ยอดเยี่ยม 0 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก Horizon Village & Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Horizon Village & Resort ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด