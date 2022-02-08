CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
оценка с
65
Обновление February 8, 2022
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Image 0
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Image 1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Image 2
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Image 3
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Image 4
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Image 5
+21 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2019, The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chiang Mai for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0 KM away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service can be enjoyed here. The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel is home to 30 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as closet, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring. Recreational facilities available at the property include fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

184 Ratchamanka Road, Phra Sing, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU