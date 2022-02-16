Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Horizon Village & Resort , und Horizon Village & Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Luxury Deluxe Double or Twin 42 m² ฿21,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Badewanne

Verbindungsraum

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Schwimmbad

Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

