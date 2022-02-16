CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
Bewertung mit
1034 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 0
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 1
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 2
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 3
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 4
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 5
+36 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
20% ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Horizon Village & Resort , und Horizon Village & Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxury Deluxe Double or Twin 42
฿21,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Schwimmbad

Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Horizon Village & Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Horizon Village & Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

200 Moo 7 Chiangmai-Doisaket Rd., T.Cherng Doi, A. Doisaket, San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 5020

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU