CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
waardering met
1034 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 0
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 1
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 2
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 3
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 4
Horizon Village & Resort - Image 5
+36 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
20% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Horizon Village & Resort Horizon Village & Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxury Deluxe Double or Twin 42
฿21,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Zwembad

Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Horizon Village & Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Horizon Village & Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

200 Moo 7 Chiangmai-Doisaket Rd., T.Cherng Doi, A. Doisaket, San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 5020

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
waardering met
20 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU