Chiang Mai
9
оценка с
381
Обновление March 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 35
฿5,671 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Nidhra Lanna Hotel is located in the Tha Phae area of Chiang Mai. Only 0.5 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Nidhra Lanna Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Nidhra Lanna Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Адрес / Карта

52 Chaiyapoom Rd, Changmoi, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

