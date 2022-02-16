Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Horizon Village & Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Horizon Village & Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.
200 Moo 7 Chiangmai-Doisaket Rd., T.Cherng Doi, A. Doisaket, San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 5020