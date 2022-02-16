Horizon Village & Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Horizon Village & Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Horizon Village & Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Luxury Deluxe Double or Twin 42 m² ฿21,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

목욕통

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

넷플릭스

수영장

Situated in a botanical garden, Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+) reflects traditional, northern Thai architecture. A place of deep tranquility, it's an oasis where guests can relax and unwind. Service is of the highest quality and provided in a warm family atmosphere. The restaurant menu offers a range of healthy meals including macrobiotics and organically grown plants. Also available are northern Thai-style health massages offering a traditional blend of Thai herbal remedies and body treatments. For your reservation at Horizon Village & Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Horizon Village & Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Horizon Village & Resort 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.